Hoge and Jahns: Reacting To Ryan Pace And Matt Nagy At The NFL Combine

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy both spoke at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis Tuesday and it sure seems like the quarterback situation is far from settled. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns sort through the comments and try to make sense of it all. Hoge explains why it might be foolish to give up on Mitch Trubisky right now, while Jahns explores some other options. Listen below!

