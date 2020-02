× “Hidden Figures” Author Margot Lee Shetterly: “John Glenn did say, ‘get the girl to do it'” of Katherine Johnson

Hidden Figures: The Untold True Story of Four African-American Women who Helped Launch Our Nation Into Space Author Margot Lee Shetterly joins John Williams a day after Katherine Johnson, a protagonist in the story, passed away. Margot talks about the great legacy of Johnson, and the realities that “Hidden Figures,” the movie, depicted of her and her colleagues.