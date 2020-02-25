Haggerty Auto Group Co-Owner Jerry Haggerty on the car trade-in tax and why it’s changing

Posted 1:17 PM, February 25, 2020, by

In this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, photograph, a long row of unsold 2020 QX50 sports-utility vehicles sits at an Infiniti dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Haggerty Auto Group Co-Owner Jerry Haggerty joins John Williams to explain the new trade-in tax on cars of $10,000 or more, and why that legislation is being repealed. Jerry answers listeners’ calls on the tax, from loopholes to concerns about double taxation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.