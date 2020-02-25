In this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, photograph, a long row of unsold 2020 QX50 sports-utility vehicles sits at an Infiniti dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Haggerty Auto Group Co-Owner Jerry Haggerty on the car trade-in tax and why it’s changing
Haggerty Auto Group Co-Owner Jerry Haggerty joins John Williams to explain the new trade-in tax on cars of $10,000 or more, and why that legislation is being repealed. Jerry answers listeners’ calls on the tax, from loopholes to concerns about double taxation.