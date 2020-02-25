× Coach Jeremy Colliton On The NHL Trade Deadline And The Moves The Blackhawks Made

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Bob Sirott Show the morning after the the NHL’s trade dealdine. Coach shares his thoughts on the decision to move goaltender Robin Lehner to Vegas and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary. Bob asks about the 42-year-old emergency goalie who got the win for Carolina over the weekend. The guys wrap up by talking about the plans to play young players down the stretch.