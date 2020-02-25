× CDC warns the coronavirus may spread in U.S.

Federal health officials said they expect a wider spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and are preparing for a possible pandemic. Dr. Igor Koralnik, neuro-infectious diseases specialist at Northwestern Medicine joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why the CDC decided to sound the alarm now. Also, Washington Post sports reporter Cindy Boren joins the show to talk about the possibility of the 2020 Summer Olympics being cancelled because of the deadly disease.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3734788/3734788_2020-02-26-012528.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!