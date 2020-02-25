Members of President Donald Trump's Coronavirus task force, from left, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, attend a news conference about the virus, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
CDC warns the coronavirus may spread in U.S.
Federal health officials said they expect a wider spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and are preparing for a possible pandemic. Dr. Igor Koralnik, neuro-infectious diseases specialist at Northwestern Medicine joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why the CDC decided to sound the alarm now. Also, Washington Post sports reporter Cindy Boren joins the show to talk about the possibility of the 2020 Summer Olympics being cancelled because of the deadly disease.