Anna Davlantes Show 2/25/20: Happy Fat Tuesday & Paczki Day, Cook County State’s Attorney Candidate Bill Conway, How To Recognize & Avoid Tech Support Scams

Posted 5:56 PM, February 25, 2020, by

Photo: Anna Davlantes with Bill Conway. (WGN Radio)

Happy Fat Tuesday! It’s also Paczki Day. Anna & Steve Bertrand share their recommendations on the best bakeries around town to get the mouth-watering paczkis. Why aren’t Jussie Smollett‘s new charges double jeopardy? (At 8:09) Attorney Karen Conti of Conti Law joins Anna over the phone to explain a couple of legal cases in the news from Jussie Smollett to the latest news with Harvey Weinstein and Vanessa Bryant filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter involved in the crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others last month. Election day is only three weeks away. (At 19:17) Democratic Cook County state’s attorney candidate Bill Conway joins Anna in-studio to talk about why he is running for this particular office and his positions on criminal justice reform, gun violence, the Jussie Smollett case, and much more. (At 29:23) WGN TV’s Mike Toomey talks about the “Comedy for Cancer” fundraiser. It’s Tech Tuesday. (At 43:54) Cyber Security Non-Profit President Abdel Sy Fane & Leo Berrun, Senior Manager Technology Consulting at Protiviti discuss a wide range of tech news including how to spot and avoid tech support scams. (At 1:03:26) Fox News Analyst Gianno Caldwell speaks about growing up on the south side of Chicago and his new book Taken for Granted: How Conservatism Can Win Back the Americans That Liberalism Failed.

