Matt Bubala Full Show 2.22.20

Posted 1:10 AM, February 25, 2020, by , Updated at 01:12AM, February 25, 2020

Matt Bubala

Matt is back from Las Vegas for a jam packed show with guests. At 1:30 a.m. Block Club Chicago reporter Bob Chiarito joins Matt in-studio to discuss updates with former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s release from prison. In the 2 a.m. hour, Emmy award musician and producer Damon Ranger chats about all things music and pizza.  Space.com writer Mike Wall joins the conversation at 3 to discuss space updates…and what we need to know about aliens. Medical sociologist Robert Bartholomew joins the conversation from New Zealand at 4 a.m. to discuss the Coronavirus. Tune in to the full show podcast here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.