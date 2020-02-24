IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR AIRHEADS - An Airheads candy hot air balloon had an airheaded moment of its own with an "unexpected rough landing " in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, on Friday, April 4, 2014. To submit your airheaded moment visit AirheadsNeeded.com to get super famous. (Luci Pemoni/AP Images for Airheads)
Wheaton College Junior Gabe Emerson: “It’s more important to uphold the Constitution than to make sure you’re hurting anyone’s feelings”
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR AIRHEADS - An Airheads candy hot air balloon had an airheaded moment of its own with an "unexpected rough landing " in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, on Friday, April 4, 2014. To submit your airheaded moment visit AirheadsNeeded.com to get super famous. (Luci Pemoni/AP Images for Airheads)
Wheaton College Junior Gabe Emerson joins John Williams to talk about how his group of Evangelical classmates spreads the word of their religion at Millennium Park, which inspired a lawsuit for freedom of speech against the city. A federal judge temporarily barred freedom of speech restrictions at the park.