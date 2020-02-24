The Dow drops 1,000 points as coronavirus fears escalate. Should you continue to invest in your 401(k)?

Posted 7:37 PM, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 07:35PM, February 24, 2020

A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Craig Bolanos, CEO & Founding Partner of Wealth Management Group in Inverness and Downers Grove joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why the global spread of the coronavirus is having a negative effect on the stock market.

