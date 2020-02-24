× The Dow drops 1,000 points as coronavirus fears escalate. Should you continue to invest in your 401(k)?

Craig Bolanos, CEO & Founding Partner of Wealth Management Group in Inverness and Downers Grove joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why the global spread of the coronavirus is having a negative effect on the stock market.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3734454/3734454_2020-02-25-010954.64kmono.mp3

