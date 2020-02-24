Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. Weinstein was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women and was immediately handcuffed and led off to jail, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
“Legal Face-Off” Co-Host and Attorney Rich Lenkov: The prosecution of Harvey Weinstein showed that it was rape
“Legal Face-Off” Co-Host and Attorney Rich Lenkov joins John Williams to talk about the Harvey Weinstein charges, for only two of which he was found guilty Monday. But Rich also explains where this case turned out to be a victory on the prosecution’s side, and how justice will be served.