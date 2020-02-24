× In your best Chicago accent: How do you pronounce Paczki?

Season 2 of “The Chicago Accent Challenge” is back! Do you think you have the best Chicago accent? Well, now it’s time to put your money where your accent is. “How to Speak Midwestern” author and resident linguist Edward McClelland is here to help Justin judge your Chicago accent. And we have a special Fat Tuesday edition of “The Chicago Accent Challenge!” In your best Chicago accent: Say the word “Pączki.”

