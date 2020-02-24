FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, Kim Foxx, then a candidate for Cook County state's attorney, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Foxx, Chicago's top prosecutor, recused herself Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, from the investigation into the attack reported by "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett shortly after police requested another interview with the actor. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey on the Cook County State’s Attorney race: “The trend is behind Bill Conway…time is not Kim Foxx’s friend right now.”
Former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how the longevity of the Jussie Smollett saga is having an effect on the Cook County State’s Attorney race that’s weeks away.