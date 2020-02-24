× Former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey on the Cook County State’s Attorney race: “The trend is behind Bill Conway…time is not Kim Foxx’s friend right now.”

Former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how the longevity of the Jussie Smollett saga is having an effect on the Cook County State’s Attorney race that’s weeks away.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3734457/3734457_2020-02-25-010657.64kmono.mp3

