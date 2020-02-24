“Elton Jim” responds to a podcast’s length — “It’s as long as it takes”

Posted 9:43 AM, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 09:41AM, February 24, 2020

In this 196th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano responds to a listener who complained last week’s podcast — which clocked in at about an hour and 45 minutes — was too long.  Jim explains his thoughts and motivations about his weekly podcast and how it offers him and the listener a unique freedom — to talk and listen, respectively, at their own discretion.  Ultimately, each podcast takes “as long as it takes.”

