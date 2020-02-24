× Chefs Know More Than You Think

Mike Gebert, editor-publisher of the Chicago-based online food magazine Fooditor and author of The Fooditor 99, published a piece in the March edition of Chicago Magazine titled ‘What Chefs Know’. Mike went to chefs around the city to get a behind the scenes look on how they feel about low tips, cancelled reservations, and Yelp reviews. He joined Bob Sirott in studio to talk about the research he did and shared his favorite parts of the article.