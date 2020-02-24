Norway's chef Christian Andre Pettersen kisses the first prize trophy as he celebrates with team mates on the podium of the Europe 2018 Bocuse d'Or International culinary competition on June 12, 2018 in Turin. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Chefs Know More Than You Think
Mike Gebert, editor-publisher of the Chicago-based online food magazine Fooditor and author of The Fooditor 99, published a piece in the March edition of Chicago Magazine titled ‘What Chefs Know’. Mike went to chefs around the city to get a behind the scenes look on how they feel about low tips, cancelled reservations, and Yelp reviews. He joined Bob Sirott in studio to talk about the research he did and shared his favorite parts of the article.