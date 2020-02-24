Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Stan Bowman explains trading Erik Gustafsson and Robin Lehner

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone, and the two most likely candidates to be moved out of Chicago are headed elsewhere. On the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by FanLyst, you’ll hear the entirety of Stan Bowman’s teleconference with the media Monday afternoon after trading Robin Lehner to Vegas and Erik Gustafsson to Calgary. Plus, Chris Boden and Joe Brand share their thoughts on the moves, the goalie situation moving forward, and how other teams around the league fared in their wheeling and dealing.