× Ana Belaval To Star In One-Woman Show!

WGN’s Very Own, Ana Belaval, is taking her talents to the stage! For one week in April, Ana will perform at the Den Theatre. The show, written by Ana herself, shares the story of her life. She joined Bob Sirott to talk about how the idea of the show came up, what it was like writing a play, and whether her schedule will allow her to sleep. To purchase tickets, visit the Den Theatre’s Website.