Trader Aman Patel works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Stock tumbled at the open on Wall Street following a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan as investors grow more concerned about the potential economic impact of an outbreak of a deadly coronavirus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Agri-Business Reporter Orion Samuelson: “We are…looking at uncertainty with the pandemic” of Coronavirus
Agri-Business Reporter Orion Samuelson joins John Williams to explain how the Coronavirus outbreak has led to today’s 750 point drop in the market.