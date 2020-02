× Why Ben Affleck Could Relate Easily to His Latest Film

Dean Richards shares his recent conversation with Ben Affleck about his first film in four years, “The Way Back.” Affleck talks about how deeply he has been able to relate to the film’s story and why he felt like he could really “sink his teeth” into the part he plays. Dean also takes a look at the weekend box office numbers.

