Listen: Northwestern vs. Minnesota – Also available on 1000 AM

‘Who is Sara Smile’? ‘Who is Rich Girl’? Daryl Hall comes clean with Pete & tells all!

Posted 1:57 PM, February 23, 2020, by

PHOTO: Hall and Oates perform at the Allstate Arena on Monday, May 15, 2017, in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Daryl talks love, music & which artists were nervous coming on ‘Daryl’s House’

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.