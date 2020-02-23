× The Cast of Paramount Theatre’s ‘The Secret of My Success’ Visits with Dean Richards

‘This Week in Theater’ features cast members, Heidi Kettenring, Sydney Morton and Billy Harrigan Tighe, of the Paramount Theatre’s ‘The Secret of My Success.’ The cast talks about what it’s like to bring the show to the big stage at the Paramount and tell their unique stories and backgrounds of their time in theater. Plus, hear a preview of a couple of tunes from the show performed live in-studio. The show is on stage now through March 29th , you can reserve your tickets today at paramountaurora.com.

