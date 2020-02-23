× Steve Dale 2/23/2020 Full Show: Dr. Janet Donlin of the AVMA makes a special announcement about Steve

Dr. Janet Donlin, CEO of the American Veterinary Medical Association makes a special announcement about our own Steve Dale. She also talks about the importance of dental care for pets; after all this is Pet Dental Health Month. Also, how veterinary professional can help, and how you can help wildlife still suffering in Australia in the aftermath of the devastating fires.

Steve discusses the dangers of tying out dogs outside coffee shops or convenient stores. He says it ought to be illegal; well, actually in Chicago it is illegal. And how to get a pet friendly Uber ride.

Email question of the week: If dogs know when their people are about to come home, can cats do the same?

