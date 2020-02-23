× Sports Central 02/22/20: Tom Brady to the Bears, Remembering the Miracle On Ice and more…

Mark Carman brings a fun show of Sports Central to the airwaves of WGN. Could Tom Brady really come to the Bears? Mark discusses the possibilities and take listener phone calls. Would you want #12 on the Bears? Later, Carm chats to Rich King, covering the White Sox down in Arizona.

Can you believe that it has been 40 years since the USA beat the Soviets at Lake Placid? Mark talks to Matt Vergeram who recapped the game and the experience for FanSided.