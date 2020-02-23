PHOTO: Mike Ramsey of the 1980 U.S. ice hockey team speaks during a "Relive the Miracle" reunion at Herb Brooks Arena on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Thirty-five years after the team's stunning gold medal at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, the once-fuzzy-faced heroes are being feted for their signature accomplishment. Also pictured are Bill Baker, Ken Morrow and Steve Janaszak. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Sports Central 02/22/20: Tom Brady to the Bears, Remembering the Miracle On Ice and more…
PHOTO: Mike Ramsey of the 1980 U.S. ice hockey team speaks during a "Relive the Miracle" reunion at Herb Brooks Arena on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Thirty-five years after the team's stunning gold medal at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, the once-fuzzy-faced heroes are being feted for their signature accomplishment. Also pictured are Bill Baker, Ken Morrow and Steve Janaszak. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mark Carman brings a fun show of Sports Central to the airwaves of WGN. Could Tom Brady really come to the Bears? Mark discusses the possibilities and take listener phone calls. Would you want #12 on the Bears? Later, Carm chats to Rich King, covering the White Sox down in Arizona.
Can you believe that it has been 40 years since the USA beat the Soviets at Lake Placid? Mark talks to Matt Vergeram who recapped the game and the experience for FanSided.