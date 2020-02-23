× Robert Blagojevich shares his fight against the federal government

Robert Blagojevich, author and brother of former Illinois Govenor Rod Blagojevich, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti and talks about what it was like to face the tremendous power our government yields and how he was not convicted. You can find Robert’s book, “Fundraiser A: My Fight for Freedom and Justice”, here.

