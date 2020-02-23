× Nevada Caucus Update with Paul Lisnek and Jim Warren

Jim Warren, national political commentator and executive editor at NewsGuard, joins the show to talk about the Nevada Caucus and what its results mean for each candidate, and President Trump.

Plus, hear Paul Lisnek’s take on the caucus.

