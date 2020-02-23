From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. Seven casino-resorts are among 200 caucus locations statewide that will host the presidential caucuses on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Nevada Caucus Update with Paul Lisnek and Jim Warren
Jim Warren, national political commentator and executive editor at NewsGuard, joins the show to talk about the Nevada Caucus and what its results mean for each candidate, and President Trump.