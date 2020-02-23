Listen: Northwestern vs. Minnesota – Also available on 1000 AM

Nevada Caucus Update with Paul Lisnek and Jim Warren

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. Seven casino-resorts are among 200 caucus locations statewide that will host the presidential caucuses on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Jim Warren, national political commentator and executive editor at NewsGuard, joins the show to talk about the Nevada Caucus and what its results mean for each candidate, and President Trump.

 

Plus, hear Paul Lisnek’s take on the caucus.

 

