Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik (8) looks for the rebound as Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Highlights: Stars 2 – Blackhawks 1 – 2/23/20
Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik (8) looks for the rebound as Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars – February 23, 2020