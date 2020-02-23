Minnesota guard Payton Willis, left, and Northwestern forward A.J. Turner battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Minnesota guard Payton Willis, left, and Northwestern forward A.J. Turner battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers – February 23, 2020