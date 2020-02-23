Listen: Northwestern vs. Minnesota – Also available on 1000 AM

Food Time: Where You Can Get Your Paczki for Paczki Day

An employee at the New Deluxe Bakery and Delicatessen in Hamtramck, Mich., grabs a strawberry filled Paczki on Monday, Feb. 11, 2001. The bakery got a start on making and selling Paczki's for Fat Tuesday, which is also known as Paczki Day, when many throw their diet to the wind and purchase and comsume the rich pastries in mass amounts. The confection, which resembles a donut, comes filled with either custard or jelly. Fat Tuesday, the beginning of the Lenten season, is Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Warner)

This week’s Food Time show tackles the paczki pastry delight in light of “Paczki Day” this coming Tuesday. Dean Richards talks with three Chicago bakery owners who are known famously for their paczki. Visit each and hear what they had to say on this week’s Food Time…

John Roeser, Roeser’s Bakery

Bogna Solka, Oak Mill Bakery

Dobra Bielinski, Delightful Pastries

 

