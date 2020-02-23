× Food Time: Where You Can Get Your Paczki for Paczki Day

This week’s Food Time show tackles the paczki pastry delight in light of “Paczki Day” this coming Tuesday. Dean Richards talks with three Chicago bakery owners who are known famously for their paczki. Visit each and hear what they had to say on this week’s Food Time…

John Roeser, Roeser’s Bakery

Bogna Solka, Oak Mill Bakery

Dobra Bielinski, Delightful Pastries

Follow the Sunday morning crew on Twitter: @DeanRichards, @Andy_Masur1

Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!