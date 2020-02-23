PHOTO: FILE - This Oct. 2, 2019 file photo shows musician Huey Lewis posing for a portrait in New York. The 69-year-old frontman for Huey Lewis & The News has a new album "Weather" out on Feb. 14. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)
CHICAGO EXCLUSIVE: This is why Huey Lewis can’t sing anymore.
PHOTO: FILE - This Oct. 2, 2019 file photo shows musician Huey Lewis posing for a portrait in New York. The 69-year-old frontman for Huey Lewis & The News has a new album "Weather" out on Feb. 14. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)
Huey Lewis gives Pete a Chicago exclusive on what happened to his hearing & why he can’t sing anymore!