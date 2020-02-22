× YCharts Market Watch: Robinhood | Startup Showcase: Ternio

On the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by breaking down some of the top stocks this week per YCharts. Scott talks in-depth about the free-trading app Robinhood that lets investors trade stocks, options, exchange-traded funds, and cryptocurrency without paying commissions or fees. Scott also discusses the risk ad rewards and the importance of invest/”betting” on other companies even as a business owner.

Then on the Startup Showcase portion of the show, Scott talks with the Founder and COO of Ternio, Ian Kane. Ternio solves the issues related to blockchain scalability and payment utility of cryptocurrency to demonstrate how companies will become better, faster, and more efficient.