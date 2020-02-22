White Sox Weekly 02/22/20: Is Carson Fulmer poised for a breakout season?

Posted 3:50 PM, February 22, 2020, by , Updated at 04:18PM, February 22, 2020

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carson Fulmer delivers during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Mark Carman talks to Carson Fulmer and Zack Collins about the upcoming season and how they handled their off-season. You’ll also hear from Aaron Bummer who signed an extension to a 5 year $16 million contract extension with the Sox.

