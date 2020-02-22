× Quest for Gold – Episode 30: USA Basketball Names Men’s Preliminary Roster: Davis, Butler, LeBron, Lavine Weigh In

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

Sailor Maggie Shea needs to start searching for flights, she’s headed to Tokyo.

3×3 Team USA basketball qualifying rosters are set.

Triple Jumper Tori Franklin lost, then recaptured her American jumping record.

Japan gets emotional in releasing the new Olympic motto.

And we talk with NBA stars about their thoughts about competing for gold in Japan this summer. The stars were gathered in Chicago for NBA All-Star weekend.