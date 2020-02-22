× Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/22/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Alderman Matt O’Shea with the 19th District, and Louis Tagila with ABT

This week, we had IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy answered all of the listeners questions pertaining to the Free File Online Lookup Tool on the IRS website. Next, Mega Pros Joe talks about how we helped 3 listeners with some of their home improvement problems. Then, Gary Novel calls in to talk about the importance of your credit. Alderman O’Shea with the 19th District joins the guys in studio to talk about the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and their Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast fundraiser happening Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 8:00 AM till 12:00 PM. To donate go to CPDmemorial.org. Lou Tagila from ABT talks about the importance of planning. Obviously, throughout the show listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!