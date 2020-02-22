× Amy Guth Full Show 02/22/20: Have you cut the cable cord?

Amy Guth is in for the rained out White Sox on this Saturday afternoon. Have you cut the cord on cable? Amy talks to listeners and producer Curtis Koch about cutting the cable and how listeners are getting their TV. Later Amy chats with Al Lewis from Quizzify to talk about some important information regarding healthcare that you need to know about and how Quizzify can help you. Also on the show Amy takes your calls and thoughts on the recent interview with Anderson Cooper and former Governor Rod Blagojevich, and many more topics along the way!