× WGN Radio Host Justin Kaufmann: “People don’t recognize that he’s [Ozzie Guillén] a Chicagoan”

WGN Radio Host Justin Kaufmann joins John Williams to weigh in on a few notes from this week’s episode of “The Mincing Rascals,” which, of course, devoted a lot of time to the sentence commutation of Rod Blagojevich. And Justin tells John about Former White Sox Manager Ozzie Guillén, who was his guest last night.