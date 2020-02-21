× The Spirit of South Beach…A Conversation with Chef Carl Ruiz

This year’s Sobe Wine and Food Festival will be bittersweet for many fellow food friends and fans as it will be the first without the man who embodied so much of the spirit of the weekend, with the food, friends and so much of the fun. This interview with Carl was from the Loews patio deck, on a bright sunny morning in the middle of the fest. Carl was in his city, in his element and shared the unique magic that is SOBEWFF for so many of the personalities and basically gives an exclusive tour from his perspective…Carl loved life, loved his friends and was as at home at the Ritz (his hat that day) as he was at Mac’s Deuce with it’s (as described online) “laid back atmosphere…rustic furniture and juke box” . Take a listen as we hear Carl on a weekend that he will be remembered and especially missed.