Jimmy Bannos Jr. On the Journey to Make the Purple Pig Bigger & Better AND Memorable Meals in Miami!

James Beard award winning Chef and driving force of the Purple Pig, Jimmy Bannos Jr. joins Dane Neal on the road. Hear as Jimmy shares a life destined for food and the advantages and challenges along the way. Listen as Jimmy talks about 10 years of amazing success with Purple Pig and the exciting changing with the new improved location. Jimmy fills us in on travels coming up to South Beach Wine and Food and ways fans will experience his team’s cooking at signature exclusive dinners with Jose Garces and Michele Bernstein and live at the huge Beachside BBQ event with Guy Fieri.