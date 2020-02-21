× Al Roker on Being your Best with Weather, BBQ and the Beach!

America’s favorite weatherman and star of NBC’S Today Show, Al Roker joins Dane Neal on the road. Hear as Al talks about his influences and words to live by (and work by) when reaching for goals in the news biz. Listen as Al shares things he loves about Sobewff, stars, food and events for families and festive adults. Al fills us in on weather for the weekend, his BBQ events coming up in South Beach and his Backyard BBQ Oasis in the middle of Manhattan!