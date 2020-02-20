× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/20/20: Affordable Apple AirPods Alternatives, Highlights from Governor Pritzker’s Budget Address, & Starbucks and McDonald’s Join Forces on Reusable Cup Pilot Program

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Thursday, February 20th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Happy Tech Thursday! Jason Hiner, Editorial Director at CNET, breaks down what may happen to iPhone production as a result of China’s coronavirus epidemic. This week Apple warned it won’t meet it’s revenue targets which caused Wall Street to take notice. Hiner recommended a competitor to Apple AirPods Pro– Aukey Key Series T18NC offers active noise cancellation, a wireless charging case and more. Other technology and innovation news included details on Microsoft’s Election Guard and a guideline to determine which streaming service to drop.

Segment 2: (At 17:31) Illinois State Board of Education member and Erikson Institute‘s Cristina Pacione-Zayas discusses the positives of Governor Pritzker’s budget address and it’s impact on children and early childhood education. Critics of Pritzker’s plan are concerned that the state’s increase to its share of funding education contingent on the passing of the graduated income tax passing in November.

Segment 3: (At 24:30) To close out the show, WGN Radio’s Amy Guth, talks trending business stories with Ji. Topics included: Illinois ranks 26th in the list of states with the best quality of life for retired Americans; Build-A-Bear promises Baby Yoda is coming soon; McDonald’s and Starbucks are developing a tech-enabled, trackable reusable to-go cups; Burger King showcases a moldy Whopper for a reason, and KFC fried chicken and donuts sandwich.