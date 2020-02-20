× The Mincing Rascals 2.20.2020: Former Governor Rod Blagojevich is free, Democratic Debate, Illinois taxes

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Heather Cherone of The Daily Line, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin by reflecting on President Trump’s commutation of Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s sentence, and on Blagojevich’s freedom press conference. The debate then transitions to Wednesday’s Democratic debate and the holes that got deeper. Plus, back to stateside, the Rascals discuss taxing power.