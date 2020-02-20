× Richard Roeper reviews Harrison Ford’s latest film…Call of the Wild.

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review this week’s film releases:

“Call of the Wild”- starring Harrison Ford in the latest adaptation of the classic Jack London adventure story.

“Hunters”- Al Pacino’s first episodic series on Amazon Prime about a group Jewish Nazi hunters in the 1970s.

“D. Wade: Life Unexpected”- An ESPN documentary on the life of Chicago’s own Dwayne Wade and his rise to NBA stardom.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3733807/3733807_2020-02-21-020307.64kmono.mp3

