Richard Roeper reviews Harrison Ford’s latest film…Call of the Wild.

Posted 8:11 PM, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 08:10PM, February 20, 2020

Harrison Ford in the latest adaptation of Jack London's Call of The Wild (courtesy of Fox/Disney)

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review this week’s film releases:

“Call of the Wild”- starring Harrison Ford in the latest adaptation of the classic Jack London adventure story.

“Hunters”- Al Pacino’s first episodic series on Amazon Prime about a group Jewish Nazi hunters in the 1970s.

“D. Wade: Life Unexpected”- An ESPN documentary on the life of Chicago’s own Dwayne Wade and his rise to NBA stardom.

