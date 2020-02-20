Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains why the flu is above and beyond more dangerous than the coronavirus
Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine, Dr. Jim Adams joins Roe Conn to discuss the differences between the current coronavirus outbreak and this year’s flu season.
—
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
—
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!