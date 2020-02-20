Nick Digilio 2.19.20 | TV Reviews of “Hunters” and “Slow Burn”, Movie & TV Relationships, Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood and More

Nick’s Graveyard Tour – Part 7

Hour 1:

+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg

Hour 2:

+ TV Talk (cont.)

+ Movie & TV Relationships That Would Never Work In Reality

Hour 3:

+ Movie & TV Relationships That Would Never Work In Reality (cont.)

+ On this date: Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood debuted

Hour 4:

+ On this date: Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood debuted (cont.)

+ Books you should have read in high school

Hour 5:

+ Books you should have read in high school (cont.)

+ Classic Standup: George Carlin

