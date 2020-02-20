× Justin Kaufmann Show 2-20-20: Outlawing street harassment, Governor Pritzker offering 2 budgets and the state of journalism in 2020

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Thursday, 2.20.20: A Chicago alderman is proposing an ordinance that will outlaw ‘street harassment’ in the city. What do you think? Should there be fines for verbal street harassment? Chalkbeat‘s Cassie Walker Burke talks about Governor Pritzker threatening to hold back education funding unless he gets his progressive income tax. What do you think of this shrewd political move? Former Chicago Newsroom host Ken Davis and Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, join Justin to talk about this weekend’s Chicago Journalism Town Hall. What are the biggest challenges journalists face in 2020 and beyond? Where do you get your news to remain informed? World Series Champion Ozzie Guillén and his son Ozzie Guillén Jr. discuss a wide variety of topics including Chicago media, the MLB cheating scandal and their new podcast “Being Guillén.” And finally, Spring Break time is fast approaching and the Tribune listed the most popular destinations for your getaway. What is your favorite vacation spot?