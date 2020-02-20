In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, a resident looks for her parcel near a temporary No Contact parcel collection point for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com outside an apartment complex in Beijing, China. JD and rivals including Pinduoduo, Miss Fresh and Alibaba Group's Hema are scrambling to fill a boom in orders while protecting their employees. E-commerce is one of the few industries to thrive after anti-virus controls starting in late January closed factories, restaurants, cinemas, offices and shops nationwide and extinguished auto and real estate sales. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Susan Bleasdale: It’s highly unlikely that Coronavirus germs will survive on a package from China
In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, a resident looks for her parcel near a temporary No Contact parcel collection point for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com outside an apartment complex in Beijing, China. JD and rivals including Pinduoduo, Miss Fresh and Alibaba Group's Hema are scrambling to fill a boom in orders while protecting their employees. E-commerce is one of the few industries to thrive after anti-virus controls starting in late January closed factories, restaurants, cinemas, offices and shops nationwide and extinguished auto and real estate sales. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
University of Illinois at Chicago Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine Dr. Susan Bleasdale joins John Williams to talk about the likelihood that Coronavirus can be transferred from surfaces. That’s after the show explored the effects of opening a box delivered from China.