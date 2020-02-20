× Honig on AG Barr, Block & Goodman on Blago, Meiselas on suing the Astros and Madigan on women before the Supreme Court

Blagojevich lawyer Len Goodman returns to talk about the former governor’s release from prison & future plans.

CNN Legal Analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig discusses Attorney General William Barr & Roger Stone.

Former Federal and Cook County Prosecutor Steven Block discusses Blago, Kim Foxx and Jussie Smollett.

Geragos & Geragos attorney Ben Meiselas discusses his client, ex-MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger and their lawsuit against the Houston Astros for stealing signs.

Former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan discusses opportunities for women before the U.S. Supreme Court.