× Bob Sirott Full Show 02.20.20 Full Show | A New Ordinance Could Outlaw Street Harassment in Chicago

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Courtney Gousman covering the 9th Democratic debate in Las Vegas. Kathleen Casey, Board Member for Bear Necessities joins the show followed by thew top 6 stories of the day. It’s a cold day in Chicago and on days like these, the pedway is your friend. Lorie Westerman, Tour Director of the Pedway Tours at the Chicago Architecture Center talks about how to navigate the pedway. Later Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins Bob for some extremely local news. The show continues with Bill Geiger, of Geiger Wealth Management, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Experts to talk about about retirement plans. Downtown Alderman Brendan Reilly, joins Bob in studio to discuss an ordinance he introduced during Wednesday’s City Council Meeting, that would outlaw “street harassment” in Chicago. Plus Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and travel expert, Johnny Jet joins the show to talk about the new switch of your mid-flight snack, reclining your seat and spring break deals.

Listen to the podcast here: