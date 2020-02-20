Blago Band-Aids: A new sponsor of the John Williams Show

Posted 3:27 PM, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 03:26PM, February 20, 2020

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich looks at blood from his chin during a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. Blagojevich joked that it was the first time in a long time he has shaved with a normal razor. Watching and smiling are his wife Patti, center, and daughter Annie. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

This is a new, golden product out in collaboration with Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s release from prison.

