Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Blackhawks fall to the Rangers 6-3

Stan Bowman’s approach as Monday’s trade deadline draws near is more clear after returning home with a 6-3 loss to the Rangers Wednesday. On the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by Fanlyst, Chris Boden and Joe Brand bring you an exasperated Jeremy Colliton following the loss, plus Jonathan Toews, they answer your Slapshots questions, discuss Deadline possibilities, and visit with Dylan Strome on his season thus far.