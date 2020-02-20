Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Blackhawks fall to the Rangers 6-3

Posted 12:27 AM, February 20, 2020

PHOTO: New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich (89) of Russia, celebrates with teammate Mika Zibanejad (93) of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. New York won 6-3. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Stan Bowman’s approach as Monday’s trade deadline draws near is more clear after returning home with a 6-3 loss to the Rangers Wednesday.  On the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by Fanlyst, Chris Boden and Joe Brand bring you an exasperated Jeremy Colliton following the loss, plus Jonathan Toews, they answer your Slapshots questions, discuss Deadline possibilities, and visit with Dylan Strome on his season thus far.
