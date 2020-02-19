× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/19/20: Beware of Bonds, CEO of Joy of Mom Vicki Reece, & Another Record-Breaking Year for the Chicago Film Industry

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Wednesday, February 19th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, nationally recognized expert on personal finance, the economy and the markets, shared why she’s skeptical about the buoyancy of the markets in the wake of the coronavirus and recommends caution to those close to retirement. She also discussed her latest article about the bond market getting a larger share of investment dollars. She also explained compound interest to a caller. Savage writes a weekly personal finance column syndicated in major newspapers by Tribune Content Agency. You can ask Terry your question, read her articles and find resources on TerrySavage.com

Segment 2: (At 14:33) Vicki Reece, entrepreneur and founder of Joy of Mom—an online community of 2.3 million and growing. Empowering, navigating and supporting one another as we travel our most significant journey — motherhood. Reece stopped by the studio to talk about a new initiative to shop, save and grow together—a partnership with rewards app Shopkick. Go to www.joyofmom.com/momkicks to download the app and receive a $5 gift card.

Segment 3: (At 20:43) 2019 was a record year for film and television projects in the city and state. The estimated economic impact was nearly $560 million in local job creation. It also bought 15,000 new non-extra job hires, generating over $350 million in wages. Alex Pissios, President of Cinespace Chicago Film Studio, discussed what’s behind the growth and hopes for the future!