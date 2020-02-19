Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich dabs blood from his chin during a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. Blagojevich joked that it was the first time in a long time he has shaved with a normal razor. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow live from Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s stoop
Just before Former Governor Rod Blagojevich takes the stoop, WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow joins John Williams to describe the scene as people wait for him. President Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence Tuesday.