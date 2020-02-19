WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow live from Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s stoop

Posted 1:40 PM, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 01:38PM, February 19, 2020

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich dabs blood from his chin during a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. Blagojevich joked that it was the first time in a long time he has shaved with a normal razor. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Just before Former Governor Rod Blagojevich takes the stoop, WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow joins John Williams to describe the scene as people wait for him. President Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence Tuesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.